Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Whalen

Continuous Composites - Brand Guidelines

Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Hire Me
  • Save
Continuous Composites - Brand Guidelines branding copper mark logo identity colors typography dark dark theme blue cyan brand guidelines brand guide cf3d continuous composties guide guidelines brand
Download color palette

It is always rewarding when you can build a tool that can help your team stay on brand. This brand guideline is mean to be used internally to help our growing team know exactly how our brand should be talked about and executed. Even though a brand is the gut feeling of how your customer perceives you, we want to do our best to make sure we don't muddy the waters.

Here are a few shots from the brand guideline. I hope it inspires others and gives some nuggets of insight to those trying to craft their own.

Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Crafting meaningful experiences through thoughtful design.
Hire Me

More by Chris Whalen

View profile
    • Like