Continuous Composites - Brand Guidelines

It is always rewarding when you can build a tool that can help your team stay on brand. This brand guideline is mean to be used internally to help our growing team know exactly how our brand should be talked about and executed. Even though a brand is the gut feeling of how your customer perceives you, we want to do our best to make sure we don't muddy the waters.

Here are a few shots from the brand guideline. I hope it inspires others and gives some nuggets of insight to those trying to craft their own.