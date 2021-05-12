Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alison Cosmetics Logo Core Design Challenge Day 1

Alison Cosmetics Logo Core Design Challenge Day 1
Alison Cosmetics Brand Identity is completely out of thought of minimalism and making sure that brand's vegan skin care tag line is well promoted. Logo Design | Day 1 Challenge |

