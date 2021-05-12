Magic Realism: Conejita

Did you know that alebrijes orginated in Mexico?

They were borned in the imagination of Pedro Linares. He saw these beautiful creatures for the first time during his allucination while having a fever dream. After he recovered, he worked day and night to give life to his dream.

Love this magic realism story ❤️ and this beautiful conejita 🐇

She is characterized by mainly 5 things: a passion for innovation, speed and agility, being part of only one team, creating excellence, and treating others with candor and respect ❤️