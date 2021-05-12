Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hillhout - Concept design

Hillhout - Concept design landing page editorial gardens outdoor layout concept identity design branding
A snapshot of the new visual design for our client hillhout. I went for a editorial-like look and feel to how the quality of the products. In this snapshot of the homepage, the importance of good photography in design, is once more highlighted!

Services we provided
• Brand Identity
• UX Design
• Customer Journey Mapping
• User Interface & Web Design
• Website development

About Wild Digital
Hi – we are Wild Digital, a creative digital agency that works with you to maximise your potential by crafting beautiful brands and engaging experiences across all digital touchpoints – websites, apps and digital products.

Check us out at www.wild-digital.com

    • Like