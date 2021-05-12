Chiara Vercesi

The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana

Chiara Vercesi
Chiara Vercesi
Hire Me
  • Save
The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana texture chiara vercesi illustration procreate lizard extinction eggs zoo wildlife animal conservation iguana reptile
The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana texture chiara vercesi illustration procreate lizard extinction eggs zoo wildlife animal conservation iguana reptile
The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana texture chiara vercesi illustration procreate lizard extinction eggs zoo wildlife animal conservation iguana reptile
The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana texture chiara vercesi illustration procreate lizard extinction eggs zoo wildlife animal conservation iguana reptile
The price of extinction - Jamaican iguana texture chiara vercesi illustration procreate lizard extinction eggs zoo wildlife animal conservation iguana reptile
Download color palette
  1. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_40.jpg
  2. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_47.jpg
  3. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_48.jpg
  4. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_41.jpg
  5. Chiara_Vercesi_LPZ_44.jpg

The Price of Extinction⁠

Jamaican Iguana⁠

The Jamaican Iguana is 1 out of 35 endangered species that call Lincoln Park in Chicago their home. ⁠
I worked with Energy BBDO to raise funds for them. ⁠
The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.⁠

The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.⁠

⁠Check out the project on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk

Find out more about it https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.

Chiara zoo
Rebound of
The Price of Extinction - Polar Bear
By Chiara Vercesi
Chiara Vercesi
Chiara Vercesi
Freelance illustrator Co-founder of Sail Ho Studio
Hire Me

More by Chiara Vercesi

View profile
    • Like