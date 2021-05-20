Management Tool - Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋
ㅤ
ㅤ
It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany with our daily Dribbble shot!
What do you guys think of this dashboard for a management tool. Do you use any as a team like Monday? Let us know!
ㅤ
🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.
ㅤ
ㅤ
Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc
ㅤ
Have a nice day!
ㅤ
ㅤ
~ Greetings from Alphadesign