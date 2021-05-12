Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alternate record album cover art for Frank Ocean, "Channel Orange". Predominately made in Photoshop, with typographic elements and final layout done with InDesign. The emphasis of this project was on challenging myself both conceptually and technically.