Runner Athlete as a slot symbol

The symbol shows the athlete crossing the finish line.

⠀

On the face of the athlete, you can see the tension from the struggle, and the passion for victory, and the fatigue from running. The red ribbon is already ready to come off the racks to commemorate the girl's victory.

Note that only the athlete and the ribbon are in focus. behind you can hardly distinguish the silhouettes of other athletes. Thus, the phenomenal speed of the winner is shown.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#athlete #athletesymbol #athleteicon #slotsymbol #gamesymbol #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign