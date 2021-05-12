Copywriting Social Media Templates

These social media templates are design for those who think content is QUEEN! **Inside the Pack** • 1 .PSD/.AI/.XD file containing 18 squares artboards 2000x2000px 300dpi resolution • Font used: AL_CHEVROLA-3 (free for personal use, you can download it here) Barokah Signature (free for personal and commercial use, you can download it here) Butler Stencil (free for personal and commercial use, you can download it here) Enjoy 😊