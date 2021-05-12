Ismail Hossain

Hospital Staff ID Card Design

Ismail Hossain
Ismail Hossain
  • Save
Hospital Staff ID Card Design employee id hospital staff doctor medical branding event illustration id card template id card design id card identity branding identity design identity
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.

E-mail: mihossain22@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801717313265

Hospital Staff ID Card Design
-2.125” x 3.375” (0.125” bleed setting each side)
-Resolution: 300 dpi
-Color mode: CMYK

Ismail Hossain
Ismail Hossain

More by Ismail Hossain

View profile
    • Like