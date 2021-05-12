Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steffi Kelly

Robustos Auto Club Logo

Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly
  • Save
Robustos Auto Club Logo badge logo automotive motorcycle branding illustration logo
Download color palette

Robustos are a group of riders for classical bikes and cars who ride for lifestyle. The design uses an emblematic badge style to convey a sense of tradition. The illustration style mimics the reflective surfaces of rubber and chrome.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly

More by Steffi Kelly

View profile
    • Like