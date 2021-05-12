Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanner Christensen
Gem Design

Gem testimonial video

Tanner Christensen
Gem Design
Tanner Christensen for Gem Design
  • Save
Gem testimonial video visual design promotional promotion promo video promo product design animation animated video animated after effects advertisement video preview software video
Download color palette

Put together a fun, short video of a Gem customer testimonial. The first animated testimonial video I've ever produced, which was a lot of fun. Check out the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7WjgCEyrV8

Gem Design
Gem Design
Designing the modern platform for talent teams.

More by Gem Design

View profile
    • Like