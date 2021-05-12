Taxi App (English Version)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 👋🏻😉
I prepared the previous design today, but with the difference that this version is in English. 🇺🇸
I hope you like it too. 🥳
If you have a comment or suggestion, be sure to comment below the post. ❤️✉️