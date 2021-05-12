Paytm App: Re-design | UI/UX case study

Trending designs to inspire you
Paytm is an Indian multinational technology company that specialises in digital wallet, e-commerce, payment system and financial technology. It's mobile application follows the 'rule of thumb", which has ended up making the design too overwhelming for the user. This is a re-design concept that focusses on minimalism
Check out the complete case study on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119293537/Paytm-app-re-design-UIUX-case-study