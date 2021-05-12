Sumaiya Afrin

Creative Morsat logo design

Sumaiya Afrin
Sumaiya Afrin
  • Save
Creative Morsat logo design unique logo new logo logo creation perfect loop meaningful morsat television technology tech flat website logo minimal modern logo custom logo professional logo business logo brand logo branding beautiful logo creative logo
Download color palette

Another new project for my client.
What do you think about the "Morsat" logo & branding concept?

---"CONTACT US"---
Drop a line ✍ at: sumaiyaafrin074@gmail.com

For more follow sumaiya 😊 on:
Fiverr | Linkedin | Flickr

Thank you
-----------------------------
#design #logo #vector #typography #minimal #flat #brandidentity #dribbble #logodesign #creative #Fiverr #beautiful #meaningful #perfect #businesslogo #logoinspiration #logocreation #logomaker #morsat #technologylogo #tech #technology #graphicdesigner #branding #project

Sumaiya Afrin
Sumaiya Afrin

More by Sumaiya Afrin

View profile
    • Like