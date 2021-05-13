This is one of our collections which we made specially for those who like creating by themselves, but maybe have no time to make all elements from the beginning.

The kit contains:

- trendy characters with different hairstyles and clothing;

- ready-to-use illustrations on business themes: recruitment, career growth, workflow management and digital marketing;

- neat background elements in flat & line design styles to decorate your composition: puzzle pieces, coins, floral elements and other symbols.

So you can take the elements and mix them as you like!

The collection is available on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/Boyko.Pictures/4261384-Business-Illustration-Kit