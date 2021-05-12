Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mega Drive Control Pad

Mega Drive Control Pad
A beloved piece of retro technology from my childhood, the SEGA Mega Drive. Check out the full set on my ArtStation and/or Instagram.

www.artstation.com/fabriceyes
www.instagram.com/fabriceyes.3d

Posted on May 12, 2021
