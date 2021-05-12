Solving problems through designs are a better way to express ourselves as a designer. So when thinking about that I came up with an idea to solve the problems with covid in India. People are suffering due to lack of beds and oxygen supplies and I came up with a standardized platform by unifying all these problems with an interface to help. People are able to search for oxygen, beds and vaccine from the app within their location.

Check out my full project at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119369339/Covipal-Your-covid-companion-Mobile-App