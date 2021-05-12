Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rolans Kims

Fluid shape exploration - 2

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Hire Me
  • Save
Fluid shape exploration - 2 branding logo logodesign minimal simplistic simple mark modern futuristic startup
Fluid shape exploration - 2 branding logo logodesign minimal simplistic simple mark modern futuristic startup
Download color palette
  1. fs_3_dr.jpg
  2. fs_4_dr.jpg

A second mark of this series. Swipe for the the grid!

I like to play with geometric shapes, both sharp-feeling and rounded a lot. Usually, you need to strike a balance between those two qualities in order for the mark to feel “just right”. In this series, I am creating marks which are on the “almost too rounded” boundary.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Rolans Kims

View profile
    • Like