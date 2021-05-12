Upstrivers Design Studio

Food Delivery Landing Page

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio
  • Save
Food Delivery Landing Page food delivery app food illustration branding mobile app vector illustration food ordering app uiux design ui website landing page web design restaurant website restaurant app food and drink food delivery landing page food delivery website food delivery
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery Landing Page. How about you?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: info@upstrivers.com

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio

More by Upstrivers Design Studio

View profile
    • Like