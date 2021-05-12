Slotopaint

Hell Fruits slot symbols animation

The slot symbols are an animation of fruits that are engulfed in flames.

It seems that cherries, grapes, watermelon, lemon, orange and plums are about to disappear in a bright fire. On the animated screen, it is the tongues of fire that look dynamic.

The fire seems to embrace each symbol from below: At the same time, the fruits and berries themselves remain motionless.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/hell-fruits/

