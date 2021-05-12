Qwant Dark Mode Phoenix

Trending designs to inspire you
You may have noticed: On Qwant.com, we offer 2 very attractive interface display modes: light or dark mode.
But what can we say about the dark mode, except that it is really hot! The colors shine in this dark environment.
I'm very proud to have done all the UI design for it !