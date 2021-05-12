TYPE SYSTEMS

Trending designs to inspire you
2020 Fight To End Cancer Annual Gala Benefiting the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
A visual process exploring the eight typographic systems - axial, radial, dilational, random, grid, transitional, modular and bilateral.
These systems expand the visual language of typographic communication and invited the reader into the text. The approach to a process-oriented exploration of systems of the visual organization is focused and simple.