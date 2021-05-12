My Home

A chain of home accessories stores

Starting with armchairs and ending with serving spoons

This site is characterized and designed in a clean line and in perfect order

Brilliant innovation from every corner

From the characterization phase to the final phase

I did not just choose the Accessories website as a design project

, Household products is something that interests everyone

... each one and the products he is looking for

... and right up to the house, even to the cell phone that travels with you all day

, The site is understandable to customers, which leads to more online shopping

This is in parallel with the modern colors and the clean and calm design