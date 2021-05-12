Vladimir

magical deer

Vladimir
Vladimir
  • Save
magical deer deer animal character symbolic illustration fantasy digital art
Download color palette

Howgh! I want to share with You my latest illustration. This one is dedicated to one of my favorite animals - Deer. I also like how native Americans appreciated this animal in spiritualistic sense , so i put a bit of that motive in background story too. I hope you like it. Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Vladimir
Vladimir

More by Vladimir

View profile
    • Like