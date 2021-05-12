artforgame

Space Themed slot game background

artforgame
artforgame
  • Save
Space Themed slot game background slot game design slot game art background development illustration art illustration design slot illustration background art background image background design background graphic design game slot digital art slot machine graphic design gambling slot design game design game art
Download color palette

The game background depicts outer space, which is not yet familiar to mankind.

A bright red planet with smoking craters is ready to receive spaceships. Rockets with courageous explorers of the Universe are visible everywhere.

And the most daring astronaut even went into outer space.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/galaxy-discovery/

#space #spacethemed #spaceslot #galaxy #galaxythemed #galaxyslot #universe #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

artforgame
artforgame
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by artforgame

View profile
    • Like