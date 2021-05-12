Space Themed slot game background

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The game background depicts outer space, which is not yet familiar to mankind.
⠀
A bright red planet with smoking craters is ready to receive spaceships. Rockets with courageous explorers of the Universe are visible everywhere.
And the most daring astronaut even went into outer space.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/galaxy-discovery/
#space #spacethemed #spaceslot #galaxy #galaxythemed #galaxyslot #universe #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines