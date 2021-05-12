OTT Platform UI Design

OTT platform design is always a difficult task for a designer as it engages with all age groups of people and designers have to match the color phycology of all of them.

Here we have designed the app by keeping all small things in mind. The color combinations are a little different than the usual OTT platform which makes it more vibrant and unique. So it helps to attract more users to the application and boost your traffic.

Please go through the design and let us know your views on it by commenting!

Tools: Adobe XD

We are available for taking your project

Estimate your project at chandandv23@gmail.com

Or you can directly contact me: +91-7756048754

I'm available for hire

Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.

Email me: chandandv23@gmail.com

You can also check more on

https://www.instagram.com/kaizen.ux/