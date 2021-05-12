Department Icons - Corporate Manufacturing

Trending designs to inspire you
For a global manufacturing's internal company communication site, I designed an icon to represent each global department using company brand colors. They were listed together on the homepage and then became the logo for each department's site. Custom icons like these can make an out of the box platform like SharePoint Online feel unique and custom.