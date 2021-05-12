Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Department Icons - Corporate Manufacturing

service risk management health and safety accounting finance continuous improvement quality engineering operations security compliance ethics human resources hr supply chain communication
For a global manufacturing's internal company communication site, I designed an icon to represent each global department using company brand colors. They were listed together on the homepage and then became the logo for each department's site. Custom icons like these can make an out of the box platform like SharePoint Online feel unique and custom.

