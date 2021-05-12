Pragati

Fume Sign Up Page #DailyUI001

Pragati
Pragati
  • Save
Fume Sign Up Page #DailyUI001 design ui
Download color palette

Hello There!

Here is my submission for Daily UI challenge 001.
Hope you all like it !!

Tools Used: Figma

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Pragati
Pragati

More by Pragati

View profile
    • Like