FREE PALESTINE

This is the last illustration of this small project on dioramas for peace, today it is the turn of Palestine that is suffering painful moments, great abuses and intolerable injustices, you do not have to be Muslim to show solidarity with those people oppressed by a regime of apartheid, nor should one be anti-Semitic to denounce the crimes of those who abuse their power and strength to subjugate others, one must only be human, like Colombia, Palestine is not in the focus of mass media corporations, But little by little people are spreading the information and making the information spread, I hope that Palestine achieves peace and regains its freedom, they deserve it.