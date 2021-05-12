Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

Rail Unit

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Hire Me
  • Save
Rail Unit brand identity branding visual identity simple abstract bold creative logo design monogram letter mark rail train railway
Rail Unit brand identity branding visual identity simple abstract bold creative logo design monogram letter mark rail train railway
Rail Unit brand identity branding visual identity simple abstract bold creative logo design monogram letter mark rail train railway
Rail Unit brand identity branding visual identity simple abstract bold creative logo design monogram letter mark rail train railway
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_1.png
  2. Dribbble_2.png
  3. Dribbble_3.png
  4. Dribbble_4.png

Logo proposal for Rail Unit, a service that recruits train drivers and hires them out to railway companies

Train + R + U + Movement

For a project reach out to me at
daniel@kreatank.com

To see more of my work go to
Kreatank.com l Behance l Instagram l Facebook l Twitter

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Creative Studio specialized in logo and branding
Hire Me

More by Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

View profile
    • Like