Yasmine Bouchlaghem

Sidi Bou Said Illustration

Yasmine Bouchlaghem
Yasmine Bouchlaghem
  • Save
Sidi Bou Said Illustration architecture design sunset mediterranean tunisia digital illustration digitalart motivation designinspiration procreate inspiration illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by the beautiful town of Sidi Bou Said located in the North of Tunisia on the coastline of the Mediterranean, I have decided to illustrate the view with a variety of sunset colors and creating lettering in different languages to help inspire and empower people from different places around the world.

You can find the whole illustration and different variations on my Instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/p/COxfIFMBHK7/

Yasmine Bouchlaghem
Yasmine Bouchlaghem

More by Yasmine Bouchlaghem

View profile
    • Like