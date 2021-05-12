Sidi Bou Said Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Inspired by the beautiful town of Sidi Bou Said located in the North of Tunisia on the coastline of the Mediterranean, I have decided to illustrate the view with a variety of sunset colors and creating lettering in different languages to help inspire and empower people from different places around the world.
You can find the whole illustration and different variations on my Instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/p/COxfIFMBHK7/