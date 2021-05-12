Puneet Verma

Why Magento 2 Abandoned Cart Email Reminder Is A Great Choice?

Puneet Verma
Puneet Verma
  • Save
Why Magento 2 Abandoned Cart Email Reminder Is A Great Choice?
Download color palette

With the assistance of this Magento 2 Abandoned Cart Email Reminder extension, the storekeeper can send messages to clients who have lost interest to finish the checkout process. At whatever point a client adds an item to the cart and leaves the checkout page because of any explanation, it gets hard to follow these clients.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Puneet Verma
Puneet Verma

More by Puneet Verma

View profile
    • Like