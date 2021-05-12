Are you there?

Trending designs to inspire you
Updating my website to include more of my recent work as a motion graphics artist at Digital Gravy in Tooele. This fun little GIF is my getting to you when arriving at my homepage. A simple and effective way to grab attention and hook a visitor!
How do you like it? Did it make you stop and watch?