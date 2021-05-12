Anastasiia Krasteleva

A form of manual cost adding in a predictive financial analyti

fintech neumorphism neumorphic ui design ui ux ui ux design ux greyscale b2b financial dashboard dashboard design dashboard ui data table financial app finance app predictive desktop design desktop app desktop
UX/UI design for B2B predictive financial analytics desktop app. The service is for startupers who want to level up in managing their costs and incomes.

See the dashboard here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15644683-Dashboard-for-a-predictive-financial-analytics-desktop-app

