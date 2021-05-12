Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FlutterFlow App Preview

We are currently helping the team at FlutterFlow build out templates for app screens; I decided to run a small prototype of some of the screens.

All screens and elements you see in this are coded in Flutter. Although I didn't touch code; I used the no-code builder in FlutterFlow. Even the credit card is built all in code.

