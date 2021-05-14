Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
◼️ Dark Wall Desktop Wallpapers

◼️ Dark Wall Desktop Wallpapers
I needed some new dark-themed wallpapers and I wasn't finding anything I really liked out there.

I took a look around unsplash and found some amazing photographers, I took the photos and put them through some processes to get them to look like a solid theme.

👉Download Them Here

🖥 and 📱sizes in the folder above along with the names of all the super talented photographers!

Posted on May 14, 2021
Head of Design @Headway
