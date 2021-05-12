Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
This Is Us

Redesign Ninja Sushi mobile App

This Is Us
This Is Us
  • Save
Redesign Ninja Sushi mobile App illustration website design webdesign redesign ui design branding art ux mobile app mobile ui ui design
Download color palette

So, today's case is a redesign of the Ninja Sushi mobile app for ordering food. This is a new company in the Russian market, which is rapidly conquering the market with its insanely delicious sushi and rolls. The main task was to make a new design that will not only meet all the trends of 2021, but will also be convenient and exciting to make orders in your market segment.

This Is Us
This Is Us

More by This Is Us

View profile
    • Like