GetSuper Logo Concept 1

This was one of the concepts presented and unfortunately, it wasn't the approved one but I love how I was able to create an "S" lettermark that also represents the letter "G" at the same time. The idea behind the concept is to also communicate movement, and I believe it does the job with the "arrows" in opposite directions.

GetSuper is an upcoming nutrition and fitness app where you'll be able to track your daily calorie intake and physical exercise. The app will also feature a fitness section including exercises with video instructors.