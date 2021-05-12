Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angelina

Image for bank e-mailer

Angelina
Angelina
  • Save
Image for bank e-mailer graphic design art direction email design socialmedia icon design 3d art digital art photomanipulation visualization image manipulation image editing creative design content design digitalart digital illustration surrealism
Download color palette

One of the images created for the bank e-mailer. The goal was to create surreal pictures and illustrate some bank options like a cash back, bonuses, gifts, etc.

Thank you a lot for watching and likes!

✉️ kazakova.graphic@gmail.com

Angelina
Angelina

More by Angelina

View profile
    • Like