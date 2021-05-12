Premium quality mockup for 30ml vape e-juice bottle, which is carefully created after Sone© e-liquid bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as opaque and transparent options for the lid and the bottle, custom liquid colors, metallic foil for the label, transparent and custom background color as well as glossy and mat reflections.

Download this mockup at: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/6132307-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-30ml-D-Plus?u=crafted-mockups