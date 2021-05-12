Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Premium quality mockup for 30ml vape e-juice bottle, which is carefully created after Sone© e-liquid bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as opaque and transparent options for the lid and the bottle, custom liquid colors, metallic foil for the label, transparent and custom background color as well as glossy and mat reflections.
Download this mockup at: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/6132307-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-30ml-D-Plus?u=crafted-mockups