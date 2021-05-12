Crafted Mockups

eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 30ml-D Plus

Crafted Mockups
Crafted Mockups
  • Save
eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 30ml-D Plus sone sone bottle salt nicotine cbd 30ml vaping unicorn bottle label mockup label design ejuice vape eliquid bottle mockup packaging mockup packaging
Download color palette

Premium quality mockup for 30ml vape e-juice bottle, which is carefully created after Sone© e-liquid bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as opaque and transparent options for the lid and the bottle, custom liquid colors, metallic foil for the label, transparent and custom background color as well as glossy and mat reflections.

Download this mockup at: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/6132307-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-30ml-D-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Crafted Mockups
Crafted Mockups

More by Crafted Mockups

View profile
    • Like