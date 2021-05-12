Kids Mental Health App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, world!
Not only adults go to psychologists 👩🏽⚕️
Children sometimes need these services too 👶🏼
Check out our new shot — an app that helps find the best psychologist for a child ⛑
On the shot, you see the illustrated onboarding screens 🔢
The main purpose is to provide guarantees to the user and build rapport.
We used the perfect color combination for children: 💛 yellow, 💙 light blue and 💜 pink.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alena Ovcharenko
