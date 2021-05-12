Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids Mental Health App

Kids Mental Health App blue pink yellows kids children illustration health mental health psychology mental startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, world!
Not only adults go to psychologists 👩🏽‍⚕️
Children sometimes need these services too 👶🏼
Check out our new shot — an app that helps find the best psychologist for a child ⛑

On the shot, you see the illustrated onboarding screens 🔢
The main purpose is to provide guarantees to the user and build rapport.

We used the perfect color combination for children: 💛 yellow, 💙 light blue and 💜 pink.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
