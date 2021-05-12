TRAVEL SF site landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
I felt like trying out something different today and went on unsplash.com and found this image of the golden gate bridge. Then I decided to design a landing page around the image that I found and this is what I came up with. If you found this shot inspiring, don't forget to like the post :) Thank you!