Batti

TRAVEL SF site landing page

Batti
Batti
  • Save
TRAVEL SF site landing page unsplash design flat minimal web app ux ui
Download color palette

I felt like trying out something different today and went on unsplash.com and found this image of the golden gate bridge. Then I decided to design a landing page around the image that I found and this is what I came up with. If you found this shot inspiring, don't forget to like the post :) Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Batti
Batti

More by Batti

View profile
    • Like