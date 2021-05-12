Trending designs to inspire you
NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 213: Pt. 1 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching Student Special
Tired of playing it safe and ready to take consistent, uncomfortable action?
We’re back for round 4 of a back-to-back Side Hustler’s Student Spotlight Special featuring my current Spring 2021 students.
The Side Hustler’s Coaching Program is an intense 12-week boot camp where 12 creatives like yourself master the art:
⛽️ Leveraging your day job to fuel your dream job.
🧠 Treating your side hustle like it’s your full-time grind.
🔥 Blazing your own path to side hustle success.
The Spring 2021 students you’re going to fall in love with are:
• Isaac Hanson, SD – @illustratedbyisaac
• Nino Flores, TN – @ninocflores
• Brennan Gilbert, CO – @brennangilbert
• Andy Brown, NY – @andykbrown.design
• Danielle Duran, CA – @fancydandan
• Kristina Zlatanov, CA – @thesmallego
• Tom Hewitt, UK – @art_by_chewy
• Jennifer Nhan, CA – @itsjenmade
• Kirstie Bones, CA – @k.b.o.n.e.s
• Michael Chang, IL – @stronkprints
• Cat Brown, AZ – @the.mystic.nomad
• Ryssa Asuncion, CT – @rka.creative
This is a big commitment of time, energy, and yes, money...but the growth and mindset shift students experience in their creative pursuits speak for themselves.
Wanna be a part of a future Fall or Spring program? Then join the A-List Waitlist at SideHustlersCoaching.com to get first dibs for an upcoming program.
Listen to the full episode here.