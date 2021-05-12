Scotty Russell

PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 213: Pt. 1 Taking Consistent Action

PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 213: Pt. 1 Taking Consistent Action
NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST EP 213: Pt. 1 Taking Consistent Action - Side Hustler’s Coaching Student Special

Tired of playing it safe and ready to take consistent, uncomfortable action?

We’re back for round 4 of a back-to-back Side Hustler’s Student Spotlight Special featuring my current Spring 2021 students.

The Side Hustler’s Coaching Program is an intense 12-week boot camp where 12 creatives like yourself master the art:

⛽️ Leveraging your day job to fuel your dream job.
🧠 Treating your side hustle like it’s your full-time grind.
🔥 Blazing your own path to side hustle success.⁣⁣

The Spring 2021 students you’re going to fall in love with are:
• Isaac Hanson, SD – @illustratedbyisaac
• Nino Flores, TN – @ninocflores
• Brennan Gilbert, CO – @brennangilbert
• Andy Brown, NY – @andykbrown.design ⁣
• Danielle Duran, CA – @fancydandan ⁣
• Kristina Zlatanov, CA – @thesmallego
• Tom Hewitt, UK – @art_by_chewy
• Jennifer Nhan, CA – @itsjenmade  ⁣
• Kirstie Bones, CA – @k.b.o.n.e.s⁣
• Michael Chang, IL – @stronkprints ⁣
• Cat Brown, AZ – @the.mystic.nomad
• Ryssa Asuncion, CT – @rka.creative ⁣

This is a big commitment of time, energy, and yes, money...but the growth and mindset shift students experience in their creative pursuits speak for themselves.

Wanna be a part of a future Fall or Spring program? Then join the A-List Waitlist at SideHustlersCoaching.com to get first dibs for an upcoming program.

Listen to the full episode here.

