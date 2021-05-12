Healthcare Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These designs are for an existing legacy application used in the health domain.
While evaluating the application, our design team excavated a lot of usability issues and realized that red routes are missing. The application was built for on-the-go requirements to fulfil the business needs. We interviewed the stakeholders and understood the underlying need of the application and who the real users are. It helped us map out the routes using various scenarios and match them with appropriate wireframes. By doing so, we were able to improve the usability and avoided redundant actions and unwanted functionalities.
Send us your requirements and get an assessment.
Connect with us: sales@evoketechnologies.com
Show us love! Press "L"