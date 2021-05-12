Healthcare Application

These designs are for an existing legacy application used in the health domain.

While evaluating the application, our design team excavated a lot of usability issues and realized that red routes are missing. The application was built for on-the-go requirements to fulfil the business needs. We interviewed the stakeholders and understood the underlying need of the application and who the real users are. It helped us map out the routes using various scenarios and match them with appropriate wireframes. By doing so, we were able to improve the usability and avoided redundant actions and unwanted functionalities.

