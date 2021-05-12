Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard for a predictive financial analytics desktop app

Dashboard for a predictive financial analytics desktop app desktop desktop design desktop app prediction finance financial analytics data table dashboard ui b2b greyscale ux ui neumorphic design neumorphism ui finance app dashboard design neumorphism fintech figma ux design ui design
UX/UI design for B2B predictive financial analytics desktop app. The service is for startupers who want to level up in managing their costs and incomes.

See a form of manual cost adding of this project:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15644831-A-form-of-manual-cost-adding-in-a-predictive-financial-analyti

