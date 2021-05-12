Magento 2 Import Coupon Codes by Meetanshi makes it easy to import coupon codes and manage them for the existing cart price rules in Magento 2 store.

Discounts and coupons help in generating your store’s revenue and can increase customer retention too. However, managing the coupon codes ain’t easy in Magento 2 store. Hence, Meetanshi has developed the Magento 2 Import Coupon Codes extension for easily generating and managing the coupon code in your Magento 2 Store.



With the help of this extension, it becomes easy for the admin to generate multiple coupon codes within a click or two via CSV file for existing cart price rules.



Features of Magento 2 Import Coupon Codes Extension:

* By using this extension, it becomes easy to generate coupon code for existing cart price rules in your Magento 2 Store.

* Multiple coupon codes can be generated by importing a CSV file.

* Navigate to “Cart Price Rules” for editing the existing rules to import coupon codes using CSV file.

* Option to upload the coupon code CSV file and it is also possible to import coupon codes from the uploaded CSV in the Import Coupon Code section. The admin can also download the sample CSV file with coupon codes.

* The sample CSV file mainly comprises coupon codes, total usage limit and usage limit per customer.

* Under the “Manage Coupon Codes” tab, the imported coupon codes through CSV files are listed.

* The extension shows an error for duplicate entry, so it is essential to generate unique coupon code. And hence, managing the coupon code effectively.

* The coupon code is applied and discount is calculated in the frontend depending on the set shopping cart rule. It shows coupon code and discounted amount at the order summary.

* By using Meetanshi’s Magento 2 Import Coupon Code extension, it helps in increasing the customer retention, can lure potential customers and strategic discount pricing strategy helps to boost the sales.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-import-coupon-codes.html