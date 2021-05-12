We Are Charette

Woodstock Packaging

A few years ago we had the opportunity to work with Woodstock to give their packaging a refresh. We introduced the bold color ribbons and appetizing product shots along with a better sense of hierarchy and organization. So cool to see so many of their products on shelf now!

Posted on May 12, 2021
Building powerful brands for over 12 years.
