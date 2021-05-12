Birgitte Johnsen

Cute kitties

Cute kitties cat illustration kitten cat cute animal limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Two cute cat illustrations. These are based on actual cats I know, but I wanted to see how much I could simplify my style. I don't know about you, but I find these so cute and lovable. What do you think?

