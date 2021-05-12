Sara Ogles

Wildflower Pattern

Wildflower Pattern flower illustration illustration art illustration digital illustration springtime flower pattern patterndesign pattern design wildflowers procreateapp procreate flowers
Where do art and design intersect? A lot of my projects have been more art focused in the last year, but every now and then, I pull something cool out of it.

